Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 71208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 19.00 and a quick ratio of 17.33.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at C$447,324.30. In the last three months, insiders purchased 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

