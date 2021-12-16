Anyswap (ANY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.24 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $372.64 million and $44.24 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.99 or 0.00041376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

