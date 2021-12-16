Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $3,956,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $3,953,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 59.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $597,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZUU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.