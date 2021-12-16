APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

