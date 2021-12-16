Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

