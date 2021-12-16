Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter.

AFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

