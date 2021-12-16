Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

APS opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of C$137.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

