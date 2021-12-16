Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

