Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $211,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 572.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.