Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

