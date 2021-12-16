AquariusCoin Price Reaches $0.0580 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $214,702.71 and $5.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,769.05 or 1.94346127 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,702,914 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.