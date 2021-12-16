Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,007,663 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.36.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.