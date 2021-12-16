Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.99

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 1356872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,685,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.