Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARTH traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 212,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Arch Therapeutics
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.