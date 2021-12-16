Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARTH traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 212,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.