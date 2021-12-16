Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.92). Approximately 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.40.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

