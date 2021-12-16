Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 131,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,249,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.16 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

