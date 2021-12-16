Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

