Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
