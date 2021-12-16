Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

ARNA opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

