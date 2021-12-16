Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 168.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,148,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 150,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,730. Ares Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

