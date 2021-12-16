Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $156,742.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,152,567 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

