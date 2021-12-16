Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 22.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s share price dropped 22.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,646,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 908,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$684.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

