Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $5,626,495. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

