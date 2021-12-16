Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.51.

Shares of AJG opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

