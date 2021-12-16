Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $28,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

ABG stock opened at $173.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.60 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

