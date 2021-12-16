Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,993 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

