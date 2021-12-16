Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,880 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $411,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

