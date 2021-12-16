Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 197,011 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

