Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 208.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

