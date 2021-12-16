Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 104,853 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104,853 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Invacare worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 53.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

