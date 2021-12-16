Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 181,834 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

