Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,696 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

AWK opened at $182.27 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.