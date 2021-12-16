Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 77,417 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 101,410 shares of company stock worth $644,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.