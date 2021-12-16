ATB Capital Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.55.

TVE traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$3.65. 2,864,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,757. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

