Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.52. 36,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,993,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.