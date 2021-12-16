Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.52. 36,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,993,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

