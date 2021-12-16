Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 53600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$52.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

