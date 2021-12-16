Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.83.

ATO stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

