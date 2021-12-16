AtromG8 (AG8) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. AtromG8 has a market cap of $4.99 million and $72,406.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

