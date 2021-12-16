Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in November

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

