Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,512 shares of company stock valued at $71,100,015. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $229.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

