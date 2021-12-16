Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $39,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,162,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 207,950 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.