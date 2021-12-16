Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $353.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.