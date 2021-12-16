Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.61. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.