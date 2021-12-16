Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 984,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

