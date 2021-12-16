Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $286,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

