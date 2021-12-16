Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,268 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,024,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,854 shares of company stock valued at $109,912,811 in the last quarter.

SNAP opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.