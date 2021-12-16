Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Freshpet stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

