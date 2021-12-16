Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Axonics stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

