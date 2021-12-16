Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 358,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

