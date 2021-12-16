Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

