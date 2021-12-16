AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.02) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.87 ($31.32).

EPA:CS opened at €25.44 ($28.58) on Monday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

